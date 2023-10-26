Noughty Haircare Makes Waves in Canada With Nationwide Retail Debut

This plant-powered and cruelty-free brand has launched nationwide with four high-performance hair and scalp products

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Noughty Haircare, the beloved haircare brand from the UK, is thrilled to announce its Canadian launch at Shoppers Drug Mart, London Drugs and Walmart.

With the introduction of four new lines available in-store and online– Wave Hello, Get Set, Grow, Frizz Magic and To The Rescue – Noughty is set to deliver confidence-boosting results at an affordable price. The brand's long-awaited Canadian debut marks an exciting new chapter for Noughty which prides itself on simplicity, transparency and sustainability in every facet of its business.

"Noughty is rooted in plant-powered formulations to create products that achieve happy scalps and healthy hair. Being conscious of the planet, paws and people is at the forefront of everything we do. Every Noughty formulation is a minimum of 97% natural to enable maximum performance at an accessible price. We can't wait for Canadians to discover our brand and unleash their Noughty side!" – Rachel Parsonage, CO-Founder of Noughty

Founded in 2016 by longtime friends Rachel and Lorna, Noughty was born out of the pair's shared passion for naturals. Their mission was to bring joy and confidence, using the science and innovation of plant-powered performance for hair and scalp care. Recognizing that the naturals world could be a confusing (and slightly dull) place, and that premium haircare was often out of reach for many, they kept things simple, honest, and looking great on your bathroom shelf – enter Noughty! Every Noughty formulation is a minimum of 97% natural to enable maximum performance at an accessible price.

Drawing on their extensive experience in the beauty space, Rachel and Lorna envisioned a brand rooted in sustainable sourcing and results-driven ingredients. Noughty's hair and scalp products are 97% natural using their expertise in the science of plant power with an in-house Beauty Botanist to create the very best formulations while ensuring responsible sourcing and sustainable packaging. All Noughty products are also vegan and approved under the Cruelty-Free International Leaping Bunny program – the gold standard for cruelty-free cosmetics.

Snapshot of Noughty's newest collections:

Wave Hello Formulated for customers to embrace natural waves and curls. This line enhances texture, tames frizz and defines curls

Get Set, Grow With ingredients like apple extract and blackcurrant seed oil, this collection boosts hair growth and promotes a healthier scalp.

To The Rescue Enriched with sweet almond oil and sunflower seed extract, this line repairs and restores hair to its natural glory

Frizz Magic Formulated with marula oil and daikon extract to help tame frizz and improve manageability, smoothness and overall condition of hair



Noughty Haircare invites Canadians to explore the joy and confidence that comes with naturally effective hair and scalp care - it's so good, it's Noughty.

For more information on Noughty's product offerings and sustainability mission, please visit lovenoughty.com and get social with the brand @sogooditsnoughty .

About Noughty:

Noughty is a 97% natural hair and scalp care brand committed to producing vegan, cruelty-free, and natural products that deliver high-performance results. With a wide range of innovative hair and scalp care solutions, Noughty empowers individuals to embrace their natural beauty while supporting ethical practices. Made in the UK, Noughty has won over 79 awards (including shortlists and accreditations) since launching 5 and a half years ago. Every product formulation contains a vast array of high-performing, good quality natural ingredients which are free from parabens, sulphates, petrochemicals, and silicones.

