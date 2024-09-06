Notice - XIAO HUA (EDWARD) GONG, File No. 2022-14

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The case management hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on September 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. by videoconference will instead proceed at 20 Queen Street West, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

