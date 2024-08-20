Notice - XIAO HUA (EDWARD) GONG, File No. 2022-14

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - A confidential conference in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on August 22, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:

https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe

For Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]