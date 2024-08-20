Notice - XIAO HUA (EDWARD) GONG, File No. 2022-14
Ontario Securities Commission
Aug 20, 2024, 12:07 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - A confidential conference in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on August 22, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:
https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe
For Media Inquiries:
[email protected]
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article