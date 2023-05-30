Notice - XIAO HUA (EDWARD) GONG, File No. 2022-14

Ontario Securities Commission

30 May, 2023, 09:46 ET

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the motion hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on May 30, 2023 will not proceed as scheduled.

Ontario Securities Commission

