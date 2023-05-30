Notice - XIAO HUA (EDWARD) GONG, File No. 2022-14
Ontario Securities Commission
30 May, 2023, 09:46 ET
TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the motion hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on May 30, 2023 will not proceed as scheduled.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
