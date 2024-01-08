Notice - TROY RICHARD JAMES HOGG, CRYPTOBONTIX INC., ARBITRADE EXCHANGE INC., ARBITRADE LTD., T.J.L. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC. and GABLES HOLDINGS INC., File No. 2022-20
Ontario Securities Commission
08 Jan, 2024, 12:01 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The following merits hearing dates have changed in the above-named matter:
- the previously scheduled day of January 26, 2024 will not be used for the hearing; and
- the hearing will continue on February 7, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto. Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
