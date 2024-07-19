Notice - TROY RICHARD JAMES HOGG, CRYPTOBONTIX INC, ARBITRADE EXCHANGE INC, ARBITRADE LTD, T.J.L. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC and GABLES HOLDINGS INC, File No. 2022-20
Jul 19, 2024, 13:57 ET
TORONTO, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on July 25, 2024 will not proceed as scheduled.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:
https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article