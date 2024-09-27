Notice - TROY RICHARD JAMES HOGG, CRYPTOBONTIX INC., ARBITRADE EXCHANGE INC., ARBITRADE LTD., T.J.L. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC. and GABLES HOLDINGS INC., File No. 2022-20

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The hearing with respect to sanctions and costs scheduled for September 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the above-named matter will proceed by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

