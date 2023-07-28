Notice - TROY RICHARD JAMES HOGG, CRYPTOBONTIX INC., ARBITRADE EXCHANGE INC., ARBITRADE LTD., T.J.L. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC. and GABLES HOLDINGS INC., File No. 2022-20

TORONTO, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Moving Parties, Troy Richard James Hogg, Arbitrade Exchange Inc., Gables Holding Inc. and T.J.L. Property Management withdraw the Motion dated May 26, 2023, in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated July 28, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

