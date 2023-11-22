Notice - TROY RICHARD JAMES HOGG, CRYPTOBONTIX INC., ARBITRADE EXCHANGE INC., ARBITRADE LTD., T.J.L. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC. and GABLES HOLDINGS INC., File No. 2022-20

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The following merits hearing dates have changed in the above-named matter:

(1) the previously scheduled days of November 23, 24, 27, 28, 29 and December 1, 2023, and January 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25 and February 7, 8, 9, and 12, 2024 will not be used for the hearing;

(2) the hearing will continue on November 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference; and

(3) the hearing on January 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto. Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]