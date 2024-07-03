Notice - TROY RICHARD JAMES HOGG, CRYPTOBONTIX INC., ARBITRADE EXCHANGE INC., ARBITRADE LTD., T.J.L. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC. and GABLES HOLDINGS INC., File No. 2022-20
Jul 03, 2024, 11:41 ET
TORONTO, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - A case management hearing in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on July 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
