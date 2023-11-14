Notice - TRAYNOR RIDGE CAPITAL INC., TR1 FUND, TR1-I FUND, TR3 FUND and TR1 GP LTD., File No. 2023-34

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter. 

A copy of the Order dated November 14, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

