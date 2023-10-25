Notice - TRADERS GLOBAL GROUP INC. and MUHAMMAD MURTUZA KAZMI, File no. 2023-21
Ontario Securities Commission
25 Oct, 2023, 14:12 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated October 25, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
