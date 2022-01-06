OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date

January 7, 2022

Time

11:00 AM (EST)

Location

Sir John A. MacDonald Building, Room 200

144 Wellington St, Ottawa, Ontario

Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:

1-877-413-4815

Local dial-in number:

613-960-7526

Passcode: 1941810#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Twitter: @GovCanHealth

Facebook: Healthy Canadians

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Marie-France Proulx, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200, [email protected]; Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]