Notice to the Media - The Eco-Citizens' Rendez-Vous on October 26: Take action (#1Geste) Every Day for the Good of the Planet!

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Media representatives are invited to attend the first edition of the Eco-Citizens' Rendez-Vous on Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Saint-Laurent Sports Complex. This major unprecedented event will provide citizens with a wealth of concrete tools to adopt eco-responsible habits on a daily basis and contribute toward preserving the environment, while improving their quality of life and health. Starting at 1:30 p.m., a committee of experts will provide valuable advice to Saint-Laurent's youngsters and educational institutions. The committee will be composed of Marie-Josée Richer, co-founder of the Prana company and 2019 Dragon on Radio-Canada's renowned program Dans l'oeil du dragon, Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent, and Patrick de Bellefeuille, weather presenter and climate specialist at MétéoMédia.

What: Experts give eco-citizens advice

First edition of the Eco-Citizens' Rendez-Vous



When: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 1:30 p.m.

Eco-Citizens' Rendez-Vous, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Who: Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Marie-Josée Richer, co-founder of Prana and 2019 Dragon

Patrick de Bellefeuille, weather presenter and climate specialist at MétéoMédia



Where: Saint-Laurent Sports Complex

2385 boulevard Thimens, Saint-Laurent, QC H4R 1T4

About Saint-Laurent

Having celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2018, Saint-Laurent is one of the 19 boroughs in Ville de Montréal. As sustainable development is at the heart of all its decisions, the Borough declared itself a "sustainable municipal territory" on January 8, 2019. Its population of over 100,000, is one of the most multicultural: 81% of its residents are immigrants or have a parent born in another country. Located at the crossroads of Montréal's main highways with great accessibility to public transit, the Borough extends over 42.8 square kilometres in area. More than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities. With 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs, it is in fact the second largest employment pool on the island of Montréal. It also boasts one of Québec's main industrial and technological centres. And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its new Sports Complex, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many fields, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Borough ensures a high quality of life for the families and businesses within its community.

