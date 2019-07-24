Notice to the Media - Minister of Health to highlight current Government initiatives related to paediatric drugs Français

News provided by

Health Canada

Jul 24, 2019, 15:00 ET

SUDBURY, ON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Canada's Minister of Health, will be in Sudbury to highlight recent Government of Canada initiatives related to paediatric drugs.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date
Thursday, July 25, 2019

Time
1:30 P.M. (EDT)

Location
Health Sciences North
Main Conference Room A
41 Ramsey Lake Road
Sudbury, ON

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Thierry Bélair, Office of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Notice to the Media - Minister of Health to highlight current Government initiatives related to paediatric drugs

News provided by

Health Canada

Jul 24, 2019, 15:00 ET