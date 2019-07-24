Notice to the Media - Minister of Health to highlight current Government initiatives related to paediatric drugs Français
Jul 24, 2019, 15:00 ET
SUDBURY, ON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Canada's Minister of Health, will be in Sudbury to highlight recent Government of Canada initiatives related to paediatric drugs.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
Thursday, July 25, 2019
Time
1:30 P.M. (EDT)
Location
Health Sciences North
Main Conference Room A
41 Ramsey Lake Road
Sudbury, ON
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Thierry Bélair, Office of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca
Share this article