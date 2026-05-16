OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2026 /CNW/ - On May 16, 2026, the British Columbia Provincial Health Officer reported that one of the four high risk individuals who was self-isolating and being monitored for symptoms has tested presumptive positive for Andes hantavirus. The person was transported to hospital for assessment and care on May 14 along with their spouse who also has mild symptoms. The couple were passengers on the MV Hondius. Both will remain in isolation in hospital. Out of an abundance of caution, a third individual who was in secure lodging for isolation has been transferred to hospital for assessment and testing.

All infection prevention and control protocols are being followed, including the use of personal protective equipment by healthcare workers and personnel involved in the repatriation. Those involved in the repatriation are not considered at risk given the public health protective measures that were in place, in addition to the length of time between repatriation and the onset of symptoms.

Samples have arrived at the Public Health Agency of Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg for confirmatory testing. Results are expected in the next two days.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, the province of British Columbia, and local public health are working together to ensure all public health measures continue to be followed to protect the health of Canadians.

The overall risk to the general population in Canada from the Andes hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship remains low at this time. But, given the severity of this virus, we are taking a precautionary approach to ensure Canadians are protected.

The Public Health Agency of Canada will continue to actively monitor the situation, provide guidance and support to provincial/territorial public health partners and share updates as needed.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]