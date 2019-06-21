Notice to the media - Government of Canada to announce support for active lifestyle and the prevention of chronic disease for Prince Edward Islanders Français

CHARLOTTETOWN, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Federal Minister of Health, Member of Parliament, Sean Casey will announce funding for a project that will increase physical activity levels for older adults living in P.E.I.

Date
June 24, 2019

Time
11:00 a.m. (ADT)

Location
Beaconsfield Historic House
2 Kent Street
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Note: Event will take place in
the Carriage House

For further information: Thierry Bélair, Office of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca

