HALIFAX, NS and TRURO, NS, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Mass Casualty Commission issued a Notice to Potential Participants to learn more about the range of individuals and groups who want to be heard by the Commission and the nature of their interest in the mandate.

The Commission will collect information in a variety of ways, including holding meetings, hearings, roundtables, and conducting research. The Commission has legal powers such as the power to summon witnesses and order the production of documents. There will be opportunities to participate in the Commission's work that do not require legal representation. The global COVID-19 pandemic will require careful planning in creating those opportunities. This is why it is helpful to know the range of individuals and groups who will want to engage in the Commission.

The preliminary information from individuals or groups with a connection to the Commission's mandate is being gathered by way of forms submitted on the Mass Casualty Commission website. The information received will assist with planning inquiry activities, all of which must be conducted in compliance with public health guidelines for COVID-19. Forms for the Notice to Potential Participants are located at https://masscasualtycommission.ca/participation .

Additional background information on the Notice to Potential Participants includes:

This is not a prerequisite or the only way to participate in the Commission's work. Further information on how to participate will be available as the Commission's schedule is confirmed.

a prerequisite or the only way to participate in the Commission's work. Further information on to participate will be available as the Commission's schedule is confirmed. Families of victims are not required to complete the forms.

Forms for the Notice to Potential Participants are on the Mass Casualty website.

There are application forms for both individuals and groups on the website.

The Commission is seeking completed forms by March 5, 2021 to assist with its planning.

to assist with its planning. The information provided to the Commission in the Notice to Potential Participants forms will not be treated as evidence or form part of the evidentiary record.

Following its review of the forms, the Commission will advise of next steps in due course.

About the Mass Casualty Commission: The Joint Federal/Provincial Commission into the April 2020 Nova Scotia Mass Casualty (the "Mass Casualty Commission") is an independent public inquiry created to examine the April 18–19, 2020 mass casualty in Nova Scotia and to provide meaningful recommendations to help protect Canadians in the future. For more Information, see https://masscasualtycommission.ca/ .

