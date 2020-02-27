NOTICE OF CLAIMS PROCESS FOR THE APPLICANTS PURSUANT TO THE

COMPANIES' CREDITORS ARRANGEMENT ACT ("CCAA")

CHATHAM, ON, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - This notice is pursuant to the Order of the Honourable Justice McEwen of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice dated February 4, 2020 (the "Claims Process Order"). Any person having a claim against an Applicant arising prior to December 2, 2019 (the "Filing Date") should send a Proof of Claim to Ernst & Young Inc., in its capacity as the court-appointed Monitor of the Applicants, to be received by no later than 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on March 16, 2020 (the "Claims Bar Date").

Proofs of Claim for claims arising after the Filing Date as a result of a disclaimer or repudiation after the Filing Date of any contract, lease, employment agreement or other arrangement or agreements of any nature whatsoever, whether oral or written, and any amending agreement related thereto, must be received by the later of: (a) the Claims Bar Date, and (b) 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the day which is 30 days after the date the Monitor sends a Claims Package with respect to the applicable repudiation or disclaimer.

A separate Proof of Claim must be filed for each claim against each of the Applicants. Creditors who have not received a Proof of Claim form, should contact Ernst & Young Inc., the court-appointed Monitor of the Applicants, by telephone at 1-866-220-2247 or 416-941-1872 fax at (416) 943-3300 or email at [email protected] to obtain a Proof of Claim form or visit the Monitor's website at www.ey.com/ca/agmedica.

PROOFS OF CLAIM WHICH ARE NOT RECEIVED BY THE APPLICABLE BAR DATES SPECIFIED HEREIN WILL BE BARRED AND EXTINGUISHED FOREVER .

SOURCE AgMedica Bioscience Inc.

