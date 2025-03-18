Notice - THOMAS JOHN FINCH, File No. 2023-29
Mar 18, 2025, 17:12 ET
TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a Settlement Agreement entered into by the Ontario Securities Commission and Thomas John Finch in the above-named matter.
The hearing will be held on March 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated March 18, 2025 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
