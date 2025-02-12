Notice - THOMAS JOHN FINCH, File No. 2023-29
TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The merits hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on February 19, 20, 21 and 24, 2025 will not proceed as scheduled.
