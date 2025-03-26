Notice - THOMAS JOHN FINCH, File No. 2023-29
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Mar 26, 2025, 14:22 ET
TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between the Thomas John Finch and Ontario Securities Commission.
A copy of the Order dated March 26, 2025, Settlement Agreement dated March 18, 2025, and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated March 26, 2025 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:
https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article