Notice - THOMAS JOHN FINCH, File No. 2023-29

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between the Thomas John Finch and Ontario Securities Commission.

A copy of the Order dated March 26, 2025, Settlement Agreement dated March 18, 2025, and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated March 26, 2025 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]