Notice - THOMAS JOHN FINCH, File No. 2023-29
26 Oct, 2023, 11:25 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on October 25, 2023 setting the matter down to be heard on November 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated October 25, 2023 and Statement of Allegations dated October 23, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
