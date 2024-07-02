Notice - RIOT PLATFORMS, INC v BITFARMS LTD, File No. 2024-11

TORONTO, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The hearing of the Application in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on July 22 and July 23, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th Floor, Toronto.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

