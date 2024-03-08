Notice - RAYMOND POMROY, File No. 2024-3
Mar 08, 2024, 16:48 ET
TORONTO, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Tribunal issued an Order in the above- named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Raymond Pomroy.
A copy of the Order dated March 8, 2024, Settlement Agreement dated February 26, 2024 and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated March 8, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
