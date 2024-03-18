Notice - RAMM PHARMA CORPORATION, File No. 2023-36

Mar 18, 2024

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Applicant, Ramm Pharma Corporation withdraws the Application dated December 13, 2023. The previously scheduled day of April 23, 2024 will not be used for the hearing.

A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated March 18, 2024, is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca 

