Notice - RAMM PHARMA CORPORATION, File No. 2023-36

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Applicant, Ramm Pharma Corporation withdraws the Application dated December 13, 2023. The previously scheduled day of April 23, 2024 will not be used for the hearing.

A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated March 18, 2024, is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]