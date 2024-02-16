Notice - RAMM PHARMA CORPORATION, File No. 2023-36
Ontario Securities Commission
Feb 16, 2024, 14:13 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The preliminary attendance scheduled for February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. in the above referenced matter is vacated.
The hearing date for the application will be set next week by order of the Tribunal.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
