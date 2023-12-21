Notice - RAMM PHARMA CORPORATION, File No. 2023-36
TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing to consider the Application dated December 13, 2023 made by the party named above to review a decision of Canadian Securities Exchange dated November 16, 2023.
A preliminary attendance will be held on February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated December 21, 2023 and the Application dated December 13, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
