Notice - RAMM PHARMA CORPORATION, File No. 2023-36

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing to consider the Application dated December 13, 2023 made by the party named above to review a decision of Canadian Securities Exchange dated November 16, 2023.

A preliminary attendance will be held on February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated December 21, 2023 and the Application dated December 13, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

