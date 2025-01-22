Notice - PHEMEX LIMITED and PHEMEX TECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD., File No. 2023-22

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The sanctions and costs hearing in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on March 3, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at 20 Queen Street West, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

