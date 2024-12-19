Notice - PHEMEX LIMITED and PHEMEX TECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD., File No. 2023-22
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Dec 19, 2024, 16:07 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated December 18, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:
https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article