Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and EMERGE CANADA INC., LISA LANGLEY, DESMOND ALVARES, MARIE ROUNDING, MONIQUE HUTCHINS AND BRUCE FRIESEN, File No. 2025-7

Ontario Securities Commission

Feb 27, 2026, 16:07 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.  

A copy of the Order dated February 27, 2026 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.

