Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and TREVOR ROSBOROUGH, File No. 2026-1

TORONTO, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on March 19, 2026 setting the matter down to be heard on April 1, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated March 19, 2026 and Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated March 18, 2026 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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