Notice - BRANDCO HOLDCO, LLC and FLUENT CORP. and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2026-29
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Jul 20, 2026, 12:02 ET
TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- BrandCo Holdco, LLC filed a Notice of Withdrawal in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated July 20, 2026 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
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