Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and STAN BHARTI & NEIL SAID, File no. 2026-23

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve the settlement agreements entered into between the Commission and the respondents, Stan Bharti and Neil Said in the above-named matter.

The hearing will be held on May 8, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated April 13, 2026 and Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated April 10, 2026 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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