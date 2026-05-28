Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and PURPOSE INVESTMENTS INC. and SOM SEIF, File No. 2025-18

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on May 29, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. will be heard on May 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

The merits hearing will continue on June 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 12, July 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, September 24 and 25, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule

Registrar

Capital Markets Tribunal

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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