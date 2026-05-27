OSC announces inaugural OSC Research Grant Competition recipients

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced it is awarding five research grants of $30,000 each to Queen's University, the University of Calgary, the University of Ottawa, the University of Toronto, and Wilfrid Laurier University under its inaugural OSC Research Grant Competition. In November 2025, the OSC launched the OSC Research Grant Competition to foster collaboration, discussion and debate on the topic of the competitiveness of Ontario's capital markets.

"The OSC Research Grant Competition attracted many strong submissions across a broad range of topics of interest, and we thank all applicants for the time, effort and expertise reflected in their proposals," said Grant Vingoe, Chief Executive Officer of the OSC. "The selected proposals cover topics of longer-term importance to Ontario's capital markets and support the OSC's Strategic Plan, which refers to a commitment to increasing our thought leadership, collaboration, and market presence to become a source of impartial information and learning for investors and capital markets participants. We look forward to receiving the final research papers later this year."

OSC Research Grant Competition recipients

Queen's University Haoxiang Tang, PhD Candidate in Finance Title: Choosing Canadian: Assessing Market Design and Competitiveness of Canadian ETFs in an Integrated North American Market

University of Calgary L. Daniel Wilson, Associate Dean and Chair in Business Law and Regulation, Faculty of Law, Program Lead of Financial Markets Regulation, School of Public Policy Title: 2026 Canadian Public Capital Markets Study - Assessing the Factors Contributing to Public Company Decline in Canada and Ideas for Reinvigorating Public Capital Markets .

University of Toronto Scarborough Charles Martineau, Associate Professor of Finance Title: Who Wins and Who Loses in Prediction Markets?

University of Ottawa Fabio Moneta, Professor and Co-Director for the Microprogram Capital Markets Title: Market Competitiveness and Stock Price Efficiency: Evidence from Ontario's Capital Markets

Wilfrid Laurier University Andriy Shkilko, Professor of Finance, Laurier Research Chair in Financial Markets Title: Does Market Design Matter? Retail Execution Quality in Canada and the United States



The final research papers are expected to be published on the OSC's website later this year.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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