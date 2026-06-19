Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and SPONSORSONE BRANDS INC., GARY BARTHOLOMEW, MYLES BARTHOLOMEW, WESTCAN ENERGY LTD., and JOHN CAMERON CUNNINGHAM, File No. 2026-16
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Jun 19, 2026, 14:20 ET
TORONTO, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The case management hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on August 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. will not proceed as scheduled.
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