Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and SPONSORSONE BRANDS INC., GARY BARTHOLOMEW, MYLES BARTHOLOMEW, WESTCAN ENERGY LTD., and JOHN CAMERON CUNNINGHAM, File No. 2026-16

TORONTO, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The case management hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on August 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. will not proceed as scheduled.

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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