Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and ROBERT GEORGE FREEMAN and PLOVER MILLS FARM INC., File No. 2026-7
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Jun 16, 2026, 12:04 ET
TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated June 16, 2026 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
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Capital Markets Tribunal
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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
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