Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and ROBERT GEORGE FREEMAN and PLOVER MILLS FARM INC., File No. 2026-7

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Order dated June 16, 2026 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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