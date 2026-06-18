Notice - LIQUID MARKETPLACE INC., LIQUID MARKETPLACE CORP., RYAN BAHADORI, AMIN NIKDEL and DENNIS DOMAZET, File No. 2024-10

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Ontario Securities Commission

Jun 18, 2026, 17:41 ET

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The previously scheduled day of June 19, 2026 will not be used for the merits hearing in the above-named matter.

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Capital Markets Tribunal

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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