Notice - LIQUID MARKETPLACE INC., LIQUID MARKETPLACE CORP., RYAN BAHADORI, AMIN NIKDEL and DENNIS DOMAZET, File No. 2024-10

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The previously scheduled day of June 19, 2026 will not be used for the merits hearing in the above-named matter.

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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