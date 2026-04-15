Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and SHANE COURTNEY WARD, File No. 2026-20
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Apr 15, 2026, 13:07 ET
TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated March 31, 2026 and the Order dated April 15, 2026, are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
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