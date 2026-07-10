Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and PURPOSE INVESTMENTS INC. and SOM SEIF, File No. 2025-18

TORONTO, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The previously scheduled day of July 13, 2026 will not be used for the merits hearing in the above-named matter.

The merits hearing will continue on July 14, September 24 and 25, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar

Capital Markets Tribunal

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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