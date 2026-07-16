Notice - BRANDCO HOLDCO, LLC and FLUENT CORP. and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2026-29

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing to consider the application filed by BrandCo Holdco, LLC filed July 14, 2026, requesting an order directing FLUENT Corp. to seek minority approval of its proposed arrangement with Vireo Growth Inc.

A first case management hearing will be held on July 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated July 16, 2026, and Application are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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