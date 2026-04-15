Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and PURPOSE INVESTMENTS INC. and SOM SEIF, File No. 2025-18

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The previous scheduled days of May 11, 12, 14, 15, 20 and 22, 2026 will not be used for the merits hearing in the above-named matter.

The merits hearing shall begin on May 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. and continue on May 27, 28, 29, June 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 12, July 7, 8, 9, 10, 13 and 14, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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