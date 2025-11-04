Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and NAYEEM ALLI, File No. 2025-26

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - A case management hearing in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on November 18, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule

