Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and LIQUID MARKETPLACE INC, LIQUID MARKETPLACE CORP, RYAN BAHADORI, AMIN NIKDEL and DENNIS DOMAZET, File No. 2024-10

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Order dated February 20, 2025, the blackline copy of the Amended Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated February 19, 2025 and the clean copy of the Amended Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated February 19, 2025 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:

https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]