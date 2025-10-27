Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and LIQUID MARKETPLACE INC., LIQUID MARKETPLACE CORP, RYAN BAHADORI, AMIN NIKDEL and DENNIS DOMAZET, File No. 2024-10
Oct 27, 2025, 16:12 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated October 27, 2025 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
