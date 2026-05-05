Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and KPMG LLP, File No. 2026-18

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Ontario Securities Commission

May 05, 2026, 12:24 ET

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter. 

A copy of the Order dated May 5, 2026 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.

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Capital Markets Tribunal

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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