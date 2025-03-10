Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and EMERGE CANADA INC., LISA LANGLEY, DESMOND ALVARES, MARIE ROUNDING, MONIQUE HUTCHINS AND BRUCE FRIESEN, File No. 2025-7

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on March 10, 2025 setting the matter down to be heard on March 31, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated March 10, 2025 and the Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated March 6, 2025 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]