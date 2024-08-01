Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and DANIEL ST-JEAN, 7120671 CANADA INC., 8795436 CANADA INC., and AETOS GREEN ENERGY DSJ INC., File No. 2024-13
Aug 01, 2024, 18:14 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on August 1, 2024 setting the matter down to be heard on August 12, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. to consider whether the Capital Markets Tribunal should grant the Application filed by the Commission to extend the temporary order issued by the Commission on July 29, 2024.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated August 1, 2024, Application dated July 31, 2024 and the Temporary Order dated July 29, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
