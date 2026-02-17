Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and DOUGLAS DEBOER, File No. 2026-8
Feb 17, 2026, 12:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated February 4, 2026 and the Order dated February 17, 2026 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
